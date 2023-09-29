Welch Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.34.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of META opened at $303.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,635 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

