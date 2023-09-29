Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stake Boosted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.13% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 26,154.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.
Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $63.86.
Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 30.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
