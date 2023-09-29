Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.09.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $211.22 on Thursday. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $252.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,476 shares of company stock worth $31,321,443 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.