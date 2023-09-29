Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDAY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.09.

Workday Stock Down 8.5 %

Workday stock opened at $211.22 on Thursday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of -440.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,476 shares of company stock valued at $31,321,443. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

