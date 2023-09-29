Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $236.00 at Citigroup

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $247.00 to $236.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.09.

Shares of WDAY opened at $211.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.23. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $252.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,476 shares of company stock worth $31,321,443 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

