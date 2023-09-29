Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 695 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of V opened at $231.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.