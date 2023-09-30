11,001 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.