14,644 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $118,809,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $97,265,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in PPL by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,659,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,843 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in PPL by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,717,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PPL by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,050,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,004 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.