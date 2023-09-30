1,653 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $123.59 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.71.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

