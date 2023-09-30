2,315 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,958,000 after purchasing an additional 948,045 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.56.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $142.49 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.57. The stock has a market cap of $314.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

