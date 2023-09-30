2,565 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $302.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $267.86 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.08 and its 200 day moving average is $306.28.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.47.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

