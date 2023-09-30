451 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVV stock opened at $429.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.98. The stock has a market cap of $331.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

