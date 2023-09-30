Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases 908 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day moving average is $142.19. The stock has a market cap of $421.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

