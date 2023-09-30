Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.85 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.0% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.34.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,075 shares of company stock worth $12,472,067. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $300.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $772.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

