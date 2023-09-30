Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy Sells 700 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.6 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ASO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

