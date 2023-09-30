ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sees Large Volume Increase

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,213,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,547,723 shares.The stock last traded at $22.31 and had previously closed at $25.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,934.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,934.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,498 shares of company stock worth $3,758,210 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.