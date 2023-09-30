Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Gap Down to $314.38

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $314.38, but opened at $301.75. Accenture shares last traded at $299.70, with a volume of 475,813 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

