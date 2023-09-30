Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 1.2 %

AFL opened at $76.75 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

