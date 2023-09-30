Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Aflac Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AFL opened at $76.75 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

