Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,008,000 after purchasing an additional 511,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,464,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on A shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.67.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

