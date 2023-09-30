AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 42,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.44 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a sep 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -553.85%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $577,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $577,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

