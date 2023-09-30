Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:APD opened at $283.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

