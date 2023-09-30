Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 1.4 %

Albemarle stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $162.00 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.