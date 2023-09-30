Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.68% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $42,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $109.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.45. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,599.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,821 shares of company stock worth $20,940,256. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $162.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

