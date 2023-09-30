Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 171,008 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,008 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Jackson Financial worth $42,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,476,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,203,000 after buying an additional 174,345 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JXN. TheStreet raised Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

