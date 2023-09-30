Allworth Financial LP Buys 467 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $311,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.75 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

