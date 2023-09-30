Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.6 %

MS stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.