Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $2,170,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock worth $16,880,398. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $131.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $139.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

