Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Frances Arnold Sells 240 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80.

On Friday, July 28th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

