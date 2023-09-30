Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

