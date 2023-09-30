Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 50,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.