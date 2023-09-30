Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,731 shares of company stock worth $16,880,398. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

