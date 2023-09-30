American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.57.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AAL opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.