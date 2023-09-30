American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) CAO Dewayne Lummus Purchases 495 Shares

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) CAO Dewayne Lummus acquired 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,111.85. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEL. Truist Financial cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEL
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
