American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Update

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 231,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APEI. StockNews.com began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $88.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.77.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. On average, analysts predict that American Public Education will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

