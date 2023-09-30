APA Group (ASX:APA) Insider Peter Wasow Acquires 3,547 Shares

APA Group (ASX:APA – Get Free Report) insider Peter Wasow bought 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$8.46 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.53 ($19,231.11).

APA Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.76.

About APA Group

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

