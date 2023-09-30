Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

NYSE AIT opened at $154.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $162.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

