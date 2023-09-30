Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $125.24 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average of $128.04.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

