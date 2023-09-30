Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARWR. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

