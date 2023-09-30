ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,075 shares of company stock valued at $12,472,067 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $300.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.04. The stock has a market cap of $772.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.34.

View Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.