Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 778,012 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778,012 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $66,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.7% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $261.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

