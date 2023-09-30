Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 500.93% and a negative return on equity of 257.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

