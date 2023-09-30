Ashburton Jersey Ltd Sells 3,701 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,838,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

MRK stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a market cap of $261.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.