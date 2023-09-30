Aspiriant LLC Acquires 2,673 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $33.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $187.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

