Aspiriant LLC Buys 172 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $504.27 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

