Baker Chad R Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baker Chad R boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.47.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $302.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $302.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.86 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

