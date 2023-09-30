Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,400 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 3,828,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bankinter Price Performance

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $6.25 on Friday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

