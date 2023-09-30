BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Director David Kamenetzky Sells 123,456 Shares

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) Director David Kamenetzky sold 123,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $191,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at $131,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 11th, David Kamenetzky sold 83,000 shares of BARK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $132,800.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, David Kamenetzky sold 91,832 shares of BARK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $142,339.60.

NYSE BARK opened at $1.20 on Friday. BARK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter. BARK had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BARK. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BARK by 9.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BARK by 782.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BARK by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BARK by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BARK by 208.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BARK from $2.20 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

