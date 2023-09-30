Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $25.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $429.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

