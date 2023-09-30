BCS Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,112 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $300.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $772.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.12 and a 200 day moving average of $267.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,075 shares of company stock valued at $12,472,067. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.34.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

